5.4 two-star, unranked at his position or within the state of Connecticut.

Pene has played just two years of high school football after heading to St. Thomas More School in Connecticut as a boarding student from France. It's easy to see why he's under-recruited.

He took an unofficial visit to Blacksburg for the Hokies contest against Rhode Island - coincidentally, one of the few other teams to offer him - early in the Fall as part of a group of visitors from his New England prep school. However, it was unclear how serious a prospect he was.

Pene picked up his offer from Virginia Tech and immediately schedule his official visit just a couple weeks ago. Even then, it looked like his offer was enticement to teammate Alante Brown, a slot receiver who the Hokies were very interested in (but who canceled a trip to Blacksburg in favor of seeing Ole Miss, instead).

Pene followed through on his official visit, and committed on the spot before making things public today on Signing Day.