Virginia Tech signing day capsule 2020: Wilfried Pene
Est-ce que tu parles français? Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More tight end Wilfried Pene speaks it, and is signed!
Rankings
5.4 two-star, unranked at his position or within the state of Connecticut.
Other suitors
Central Michigan, Monmouth, Rhode Island, Sacred Heart
Recruitment story
Pene has played just two years of high school football after heading to St. Thomas More School in Connecticut as a boarding student from France. It's easy to see why he's under-recruited.
He took an unofficial visit to Blacksburg for the Hokies contest against Rhode Island - coincidentally, one of the few other teams to offer him - early in the Fall as part of a group of visitors from his New England prep school. However, it was unclear how serious a prospect he was.
Pene picked up his offer from Virginia Tech and immediately schedule his official visit just a couple weeks ago. Even then, it looked like his offer was enticement to teammate Alante Brown, a slot receiver who the Hokies were very interested in (but who canceled a trip to Blacksburg in favor of seeing Ole Miss, instead).
Pene followed through on his official visit, and committed on the spot before making things public today on Signing Day.
Game breakdown
Pene is a raw athlete without a ton of position-specific skills, as you might expect from a player coming from a country where he didn't have the opportunity to play the game at a high level.
The 6-3, 240-pounder initially tried to get attention as a defensive end, and it's easy to see how that physical nature translates to the offensive side of the ball. More than most modern players at the position, he relishes getting into the trenches and knocking heads around.
He does have some ability in the pass-catching department, though that will need to be polished. In need of polish too is his route-running, simply because he doesn't have a ton of experience in that regard. VT has time to bring him along a little more slowly with returning starters at the position, and a future as Dalton Keene's replacement as an H-back style tight end is likely.
Film
Statistically speaking
St. Thomas More went 7-1 this season. Pene caught eight passes for 200 yards and four touchdowns. On defense, he had 32 tackles including an eye-popping 14 sacks.