VT knows talented wideouts from the Jacksonville area. In 2020, it's First Coast High's Tyree Saunders carrying the torch.

Rankings

5.6 three-star. No. 100 wide receiver nationally, unranked senior in the state of Florida.

Other suitors

USF (former commit), Akron, Appalachian State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Colorado State, UConn, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Iowa State, Kansas State, Kent State, Marshall, Mercer, Middle Tennessee, Savannah State, Southern Miss, Syracuse, Toledo, Troy, UAB, Western Kentucky

Recruitment story

Saunders was a high mid-major prospect in the Spring of his junior year, so he committed to what was then the highest-profile program on his list: South Florida. While he was happy as a Bull, that always seemed a bit more like a potential placeholder is bigger programs came calling. That happened in June, when he impressed Virginia Tech's coaches enough at their appearance at a satellite camp in his hometown of Jacksonville to earn an offer. From that point forward, he was a heavy Hokies lean. Even as other Power-5 programs came in with offers (and he didn't officially decommit from USF), Virginia Tech was always No. 1 there. Saunders finally pulled back from his Bulls pledge in late August, with the intention to immediately flip to Virginia Tech. However, a couple scheduling snafus with his announcement delayed things slightly - though they were only delaying the inevitable - and he picked VT in early September. He took multiple game visits this Fall, and never wavered on the Hokies.

Game breakdown

Saunders is an easy pick for the sleeper of this class. He's a talented wide receiver whose film is limited primarily because his team was bad and he was unable to help for significant swaths of the season due to lingering injuries. Though he's not the biggest receiver out there, Saunders is a smooth route-runner with the speed to get on top of defensive backs deep or to run past them with the ball in his hands. He displays that speed (and a good feel for picking through traffic) in the return game on special teams, as well. He's a good leaper and has outstanding body control and hands, so he can be a bit of a jump-ball guy despite his lack of height. However, his forte will always be getting open, not trying to win a physical mismatch against a defensive back. He can find spaces in the secondary with or without the ball, and is the sort of guy who can just make plays. It's almost a lazy comparison because they hail from the same hometown and sport similar star ratings, but his game is practically a carbon-copy of former VT wideout Isaiah Ford. If he can develop physically like Ford did early in his time at VT, the ceiling for Saunders is high.

Film

Statistically speaking