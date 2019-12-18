Virginia Tech signing day capsule 2020: Robert Wooten
Join HokieHaven.com today and get a 25% membership discount and $75 in FREE Nike gear! Click here for details!
The newest Hokie is here: after committing last night, Stafford (Texas) defensive end Robert Wooten is signed!
Rankings
5.7 three-star. No. 24 weakside defensive end nationally, No. 68 senior in Texas. Currently the top-ranked player in Virginia Tech's class.
Other suitors
Arizona (previously committed), Missouri (previously committed), Arizona State, Arkansas, Colorado State, Houston, Houston Baptist, Kansas, Louisiana Tech, Louisiana Lafayette, North Texas, Prairie View A&M, SMU, Syracuse, Texas Tech, Tulane, Tulsa, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin
Recruitment story
Wooten had quite the sojourn during the course of his recruiting process. He picked up a number of early offers, and seemed like he was fairly willing to take his time with a commitment.
After placing Virginia Tech in his list of 12 favorites back in May, he committed to the University of Arizona, the first of multiple pledges over the course of the process. His time as a Wildcat lasted all of three weeks, and then Wooten was back on the market - but this time, it was unclear whether his offer from Virginia Tech would remain committable. The Hokies had seemed to move on from him at that point. No matter, he was a Missouri commitment before the calendar turned from July to August, and that one looked like it'd stick.
The product on the field in Columbia had different idea, however, with Missouri struggling to a 6-6 record after back-to-back winning seasons. That may seem like enough for a program with no notable football history, but the Tigers axed head coach Barry Odom, and it didn't take long for Wooten (and just about every other member of the recruiting class) to head back to the open market.
Virginia Tech, now in dire need of defensive ends, was suddenly an option once more, and perhaps the immediate favorite for Wooten. He took an official visit to Blacksburg over the weekend, and committed before leaving town, going public with that pledge last night.
Game breakdown
Wooten is a true edge rusher whose 6-3, 230-pound size could even see him start out as something of a stand-up end or hybrid linebacker early in his career in Blacksburg. However, as he fills out, it's clear his long-term future is as a hand-in-the-dirt pass-rusher.
Wooten comes off the edge with a quickness, and while he doesn't have the pure hand technique to continue relying simply on that speed in college, that's an area of his game that can continue to develop. He's surprisingly strong at the point of attack for a player of his size, and while that will be a different task in college, the tools are there to make it happen.
Wooten needs to get bigger and develop a wider array of pass-rush moves to be a true defensive end in college. He'll have to show better body control to win every down in college, whereas he's just doing it mostly on pure athleticism now. However, molding that pure athleticism into an every-down end is exactly in the wheelhouse of the Hokies' staff, and his potential for success is very high.
Film
Statistically speaking
Stafford went 5-6 and lost n the frst round of the state playoffs. Wooten made 73 tackles, 7.0 of them for loss, with 6.0 sacks, and a fumble forced and recovered.