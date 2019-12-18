Wooten had quite the sojourn during the course of his recruiting process. He picked up a number of early offers, and seemed like he was fairly willing to take his time with a commitment.

After placing Virginia Tech in his list of 12 favorites back in May, he committed to the University of Arizona, the first of multiple pledges over the course of the process. His time as a Wildcat lasted all of three weeks, and then Wooten was back on the market - but this time, it was unclear whether his offer from Virginia Tech would remain committable. The Hokies had seemed to move on from him at that point. No matter, he was a Missouri commitment before the calendar turned from July to August, and that one looked like it'd stick.

The product on the field in Columbia had different idea, however, with Missouri struggling to a 6-6 record after back-to-back winning seasons. That may seem like enough for a program with no notable football history, but the Tigers axed head coach Barry Odom, and it didn't take long for Wooten (and just about every other member of the recruiting class) to head back to the open market.

Virginia Tech, now in dire need of defensive ends, was suddenly an option once more, and perhaps the immediate favorite for Wooten. He took an official visit to Blacksburg over the weekend, and committed before leaving town, going public with that pledge last night.