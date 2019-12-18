At the time Virginia Tech offered Clements in June, they were by far the biggest name on his list. By the time he committed in November... that was still the case.

There was a long period of "what is he waiting for?" over the course of the Fall, with Clements taking several visits to Blacksburg but never seeming to get closer to a commitment. It was clear, of course, that the Hokies were cementing themselves as the favorite during this time.

At the conclusion of his season - the answer to the question of what he was waiting for - he didn't hestitate to offer his pledge to the Hokies. He took his official visit last weekend to solidify his commitment.