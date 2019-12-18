Virginia Tech signing day capsule 2020: Parker Clements
Join HokieHaven.com today and get a 25% membership discount and $75 in FREE Nike gear! Click here for details!
A quiet bigman is in for the Hokies. Elgin (S.C.) Lugoff-Elgin offensive lineman Parker Clements has signed his LOI.
Rankings
5.5 three-star. Unranked at his position, but the No. 16 senior in South Carolina.
Other suitors
Appalachian State, Campbell, Coastal Carolina, Uconn, East Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, Elon, Furman, Georgia State, Kansas State, Kent State, Louisville, NC State, Westerm Kentucky, Wofford.
Recruitment story
At the time Virginia Tech offered Clements in June, they were by far the biggest name on his list. By the time he committed in November... that was still the case.
There was a long period of "what is he waiting for?" over the course of the Fall, with Clements taking several visits to Blacksburg but never seeming to get closer to a commitment. It was clear, of course, that the Hokies were cementing themselves as the favorite during this time.
At the conclusion of his season - the answer to the question of what he was waiting for - he didn't hestitate to offer his pledge to the Hokies. He took his official visit last weekend to solidify his commitment.
Game breakdown
Clements is a tall, lean tackle who will have to add plenty of weight before he's ready to play in college (thankfully a young Hokies offensive line will grant him the luxury of time to do just that). He has good lateral mobility on the edge, but needs strength to hold up against more powerful rushers.
While Clements likes to bury opposing defenders, he has a little bit of stiffness in his frame, and will have to improve his flexibility from the knees through the torso to be able to play with leverage at the next level. Doing that while packing 30 pounds onto his frame is a lot to ask.
After two or three years in college, though, his natural size and athletic ability should allow him to be an effective lineman.
Film
Statistically speaking
Elgin (S.C.) Lugoff Elgin finished 4-8 on the year. Clements contributed at the left tackle position.