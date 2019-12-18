He took his official visit to Virginia Tech over the weekend and enjoyed it, sealing the deal (he could have stayed another year in junior college to graduate and transfer with three years of eligibility still remaining).

Lee's commitment story is a simple one: he was a relatively unknown player, Then received an offer and immediately committed - sight-unseen - this Fall. No other schools pursued after he made his Hokie pledge.

Lee has a good ability to plant his foot and make that first cut into the designed hole behind the line of scrimmage, getting North-South rather than worrying about gaining the sideline on plays where it makes sense to hit it quickly. When he's in a little bit of space at the second level, Lee does a good job subtly shifting his weight to set up defenders, then bending his direction or making a shallow cut to get past that attempted tackle. That he does it at full speed without losing steam is impressive.

The problem with his game - if it can be considered one, given Virginia Tech's needs out of him - is a lack of speed. He's not going to be breaking long runs down the sideline very frequently. Just as important, turning a 2-3 yard hole into 6-7 with that extra burst is unlikely to happen without breaking a tackle or making a guy miss.

He can play a similar role to converted fullbacks Sam Rogers and Steven Peoples for Virginia Tech - the guy who gets the tough straight-ahead yards while others maybe gather more of the glory.