Is he a wide receiver? A defensive back? Leave it to the coaches to figure that out: Virginia Beach (Va.) Green Run's Lakeem Rudolph is a Hokie.

While he was a wide receiver early in his career - and actually missed much of it due to major injuries suffered in a car accident during his junior year of high school - the Hokies pitched and sold him on the idea of being a safety in college, and that plan is part of what intrigued him enough to be excited about a VT future.

Rudolph was a mid-major prospect - favoring East Carolina - at the time Virginia Tech offered. The likes of Cincinnati also entered his recruitment, but by the time he was ready to make his college commitment in early July, VT remained the only Power-5 program on his offer list. When he picked Virginia Tech, other programs opted not to bother wasting their time pursuing a 757-area player who was committed to the Hokies, so he remained an under-offered prospect.

Rudolph is a tall, lean athlete who has plenty of growing into his body to do. As a career-long wide receiver, he also has technique work to hone if he is indeed going to be a high-level safety in college. He has good long speed, but it's primarily in a straight line, with change of direction (or moving laterally as he reads an offensive play) within his athletic potential, but simply not fine-tuned at this early stage.

Rudolph continued playing wide receiver but shifted his focus to defense as a high school senior in preparation for his transition in college.

He played well as a deep free safety, with the sideline-to-sideline range to track receivers all over the field as he was in a zone with the simple task of reading the quarterback's eyes and not getting beaten deep. He's a willing - if inexperienced - tackler in the run game, able to lay a big hit. With a little experience as a hybrid overhang linebacker (an extremely common position at the high school level), he showed the desire to get through blocks and make plays.

He has a lot to learn about the position at the next level, but the physical potential to get the job done.