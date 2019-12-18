Join HokieHaven.com today and get a 25% membership discount and $75 in FREE Nike gear! Click here for details!

A long, athletic safety without polish but with plenty of potential? Jacksonville (Fla.) Ribault's Keonta Jenkins sounds like a perfect fit for Virginia Tech.

Rankings

5.4 two-star. Unranked at his position or within the state of Florida.

Other suitors

Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Florida International, Georgia State, Indiana, Liberty, Marshall, South Alabama, USF, Southern Miss, Troy, UAB, Vanderbilt, Wofford

Recruitment story

Jenkins burst onto the scene with an appearance at Virginia Tech's satellite camp in the Jacksonville area - same time as fellow Jacksonville-area prospect (and close friend) Tyree Saunders. VT offered him at the time, and immediately vaulted to the list of favorites. In fact, even though he had a few other Power-5 offers at the time (as well as area programs like South Florida), Jenkins never really gave anyone else a hard look once the Hokies were an option for him. He committed in late August, on the verge of his season beginning. His pledge may have even helped Saunders feel comfortable in Blacksburg. Jenkins took a game visit during the Fall to knock out his official - and first gameday in Lane - and never wavered from the Hokies.

Game breakdown

Jenkins has the height and speed that the Virginia Tech coaching staff has traditionally loved to take and turn into top-flight defensive backs with a couple years of development. However, he is skinny, and will need to fill out in a major way before he's ready to contribute. He has a knack for being in the right place at the right time. It's easy to catch an interception when it hits you in the numbers with no offensive player around, but it does speak to an understanding of how to execute zone coverages and play the ball - two important aspects of the safety position. Given the need to add weight, it's a little worrying that he's not super-quick or super-fast even with less mass to lug around. If the weight he adds is leg strength, he can maintain (or even improve) in those regards. However, if he slows down at all, a position switch may be necessary. He hasn't shown man-coverage ability yet, or ability to make plays on the ball when it is well-thrown.

Film

Statistically speaking