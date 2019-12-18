Join HokieHaven.com today and get a 25% membership discount and $75 in FREE Nike gear! Click here for details!

A late offer, a late visit, a late flip. Bethlehem (Pa.) Freedom 2020 offensive lineman Kaden Moore is now officially a Hokie.

Rankings

5.4 two-star. Unranked at his position or within the state of Pennsylvania.

Other suitors

Bowling Green (former commit), Albany, Monmouth, Robert Morris, Towson

Recruitment story

Moore showed plenty of early interest in Virginia Tech, including a visit during his junior year of high school, but it became clear that no offer was going to materialize at that time. When his options were FCS programs or his lone FBS offer Bowling Green, he took the Falcons up on that opportunity. However, a changing situation with the Hokies' needs (and options) on the offensive line in the 2020 class ultimately led to an offer just a week before Signing Day. He quickly arranged an official visit to Blacksburg over this past weekend, and before leaving town, was committed.

Game breakdown

The thickly-built offensive lineman is a prototypical guard with a barrel chest and the wide frame that should allow him to excel on the interior of the line. He doesn't have the longest legs or arms, which again seems to indicate a future on the interior. He's a powerful player from the guard position, capable of gaining leverage and moving opposing defensive linemen off the ball. He also relishes the opportunity to continue blocking them downfield and bury them, rather than simply being satisfied with having executed his assignment on a given play. He doesn't have the best lateral agility or overall quickness, so there's going to be some re-shaping to do before he's able to execute the pulls and pass protection assignments necessary in VT's offense.

Film

Statistically speaking