Join HokieHaven.com today and get a 25% membership discount and $75 in FREE Nike gear! Click here for details!

One of the most recent VT commits is one of the first to sign. Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek defensive end Justin Beadles is a Hokie.

Rankings

5.5 three-star. Unranked at his position or within the state of Georgia.

Other suitors

Akron, Arizona State, Arkansas State, Boston College, UConn, Kent State, LSU, Maryland, Mississippi State, Mississippi Valley State, Missouri, Pitt, Purdue, Rutgers, Samford, South Alabama, Syracuse, UT-Chattanooga, Toledo

Recruitment story

Beadles is another commitment that came practically out of nowhere. He quietly took an official visit to Blacksburg on the final weekend before Signing Day. By the time he arrived on campus, it was clear that the Hokies were going to be a major factor. By the time he left campus, new staffer Daryl Tapp had built a very strong rapport with him - strong enough that he was ready to offer his verbal commitment. He did just that, beginning a small wave of pledges immediately out of the visits.

Game breakdown

Beadles is a long, lean 6-5, 230-pounder whose first task coming off the edge is always to get after the quarterback. His tall frame allows him to slide past offensive linemen on the edge using his torso to prevent them from gaining leverage on him. Beadles is a pure speed guy off the edge, and is probably going to have to add a solid 20-30 pounds before he can hold up to the upper-body strength of linemen at the college level, especially since the tackles he'll face in the ACC are going to be quick enough to prevent him from always simply beating them to the edge. Adding mass and strength will also be necessary to stand up as a run defender. He's raw from a technique standpoint, and being more consistent maintaining low leverage off the ball and using his hand and lower-body technique are going to be areas of focus, especially as adding strength gives him the opportunity to be a more well-rounded overall end.

Film

Statistically speaking