Join HokieHaven.com today and get a 25% membership discount and $75 in FREE Nike gear! Click here for details!

Virginia Tech is loading up on running backs in the 2020 class, and Cumming (Ga.) Denmark's Jordan Brunson could be a crucial one.

Rankings

5.5 three-star. Unranked at his position or within the state of Georgia.

Other suitors

Boston College, Colorado State, Elon, Georgia Tech, Miami (Ohio), Tennessee Tech, Western Michigan, Wisconsin

Recruitment story

Brunson took a visit to Virginia Tech in the Summer of 2019, but he was unable to line up the dates with the Hokies' camp. Instead, he was actually at the camp of a rival - North Carolina - when then-VT running backs coach Zohn Burden informed Brunson's father that the Hokies would like to offer him. It didn't take Brunson long to accept that offer, with the three-star committing before the end of June. That wasn't the end of the road, though. Other programs continued to show interest, with Wisconsin forming a serious challenge to Virginia Tech in October. Brunson took an official visit to Madison, but ultimately opted to stick with the Hokies (aided in part by the Badgers' landing a prospect who had been higher on their board, to be fair), and made it official today.

Game breakdown

Brunson is a well-rounded back whose particular skills in the non-ball-carrying portions of the game separate him from other players at the position. He's very comfortable catching the ball out of the backfield or protecting the passer in the pocket. That shouldn't take away attention from his running ability, though. He's a one-cut zone back who does a good job reading the blocking in front of him and squirting through the hole that opens up. He has the ability to juke at the linebacker level, and likes to bounce out to the sideline to try to get down the field. He lacks breakaway speed of the highest order - he can separate from high school players on long runs, but probably doesn't have the jets to repeat that feat in college - but has the ability to feel players approaching from behind and bend his run to make them miss their tackles. He's a well-rounded back without any one facet (aside from passing-game ability) that truly makes him stand out.

Film

Statistically speaking