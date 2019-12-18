Although VT already held two running back pledges at the time (fellow signee Jordan Brunson and eventual decommit CJ Beasley), Hampton didn't waste much time in picking the Hokies. A couple visits before the season and in the early goings of the 2019 Virginia Tech football season sealed his future without any risk of VT losing his pledge.

Hampton's recruitment was a relatively simple one. He was a highly-productive high school player as a junior, but that only translated into a meager offer list early. However, when DC-area recruiting ace Jafar Williams joined the Hokies' coaching staff, he knew that Hampton was a player he needed to prioritize.

Hampton is a player who was asked to do a lot for his high school team, and did just about everything well: running, blocking, or catching passes from the backfield; making returns on special teams; even the occasional cameo as a hybrid linebacker on defense. However, carrying the rock has always been his forte.

Unfortunately, he got a lot of practice as a senior in trying to gain yards through a stacked box and with poor blocking in front of him: the Georgetown Prep offensive line did not live up to its typical historical standard. Hampton showed plenty of bravery in having to bury a shoulder into tacklers hitting him at or behind the line of scrimmage, and tried to beat those defenders to the edge with a shimmy and bounce outside.

Unfortunately, those attempts to take it outside showed that his speed is only OK, and he'll have to both add a bit more mass to his frame and be willing to use that heft when he arrives in college, because he isn't going to win races to the sideline. He does have good straight-line speed and is the most laterally-agile back in the Virginia Tech class, which are pretty good blocks to build upon.