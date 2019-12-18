Join HokieHaven.com today and get a 25% membership discount and $75 in FREE Nike gear! Click here for details!

Upper Marlboro (Md.) Wise cornerback Dorian Strong went from unknown to 2020 commit in short order. Now, he's a Hokie.

Rankings

5.5 three-star. Unranked at his position and No. 41 senior in Maryland.

Other suitors

Delaware State

Recruitment story

Strong's recruitment happened in a whirlwind. He played his first year of football as a high school junior, and college programs preferred to wait on him to show more on film before offering. The Hokies saw him perform at a 7-on-7 team camp and liked what they saw in his long, lean frame - typical of successful Virginia Tech DBs in the recent past - and overall physical potential. They offered, and he committed shortly thereafter on a visit to campus. Other programs didn't feel like wasting their effort with a commitment to a program that sees his area as a pipeline, and didn't bother to offer. That made it extremely easy for the Hokies to hold on.

Game breakdown

Strong is underdeveloped, but very talented physically. He has the length in his frame and the natural athletic ability to be a prime cover corner, just not a ton of experience. He'll have to add quite a bit of mass to be an effective defender in college, and maintain his overall mobility while building that muscle. However, the explosiveness he has and the nose for the ball are always effective. The cover skills... those will have to develop as well. His Wise team was good enough that opponents rarely had the opportunity to throw, and certainly he wasn't having to maintain perfect technique to be successful defending the pass. He's reminiscent of other talented athletes who need to fill out and learn technique (for example, those from Detroit Cass Tech or Cleveland Glenville), and there's a boom-or-bust factor that depends upon whether the development can happen without sacrificing the athletic potential that makes him such an intriguing prospect at this point.

Film

Statistically speaking