Greenback (Tenn.) two-way lineman Derrell Bailey is one of the more versatile players to sign with Birginia Tech in 2020.

Rankings

5.6 three-star. No. 39 strongside defensive end nationally, and No. 26 senior in Tennessee.

Other suitors

Air Force, Appalachian State, Arizona, Arkansas, Army, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Kansas, LSU, Liberty, Marshall, Memphis, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, Purdue, South Carolina, Tulane, UAB, Virginia, Western Kentucky, Auburn

Recruitment story

Bailey visited Blacksburg in the Spring and picked up an offer, but took plenty of time to travel throughout the country (particularly the Southeast) to check out his options. By June, he had narrowed to 12 schools, and Virginia Tech was beginning to emerge among his top options. He committed at the conclusion of a visit back to campus for the Blacksburg BBQ Bash, one of several commitments from the weekend (though not all remained in the fold). He continued to take a cursory look at other options, but none was particularly dangerous to the Hokies, and he was solid throughout. He took his official visit to Blacksburg at the beginning of this month, sealing his commitment to the Hokies.

Game breakdown

While much of his early career was spent at the weakside defensive end position, Bailey's physical growth has rendered that an unrealistic long-term option for him. While he's only lost a half-step, the weight he's added has made him either a strongside defensive end or potentially even a defensive tackle. The height he's added, on the other hand, makes him an intriguing option at offensive tackle, and that's the position he played for the majority of his senior season, only moonlighting on defense. He's inexperienced but talented on the offensive side of the ball. He's athletic enough to pass-protect and to make second-level blocks, and he has a bit of the nastiness that's necessary but not sufficient to project to a top-tier performer in the long run. His technique, particularly with his hands and at times in keeping a solid base footwork-wise are works-in-progress, but you can see the potential in his game as he simply gets more reps. If he stays on defense, bulking up and being a penetrating tackle seems more likely than continuing to play on the edge, but his quickness off the ball would be a strong boost over other players at the position.

Film

Statistically speaking