A late addition to the receiving corp could prove a key one. Saluda (S.C.) wideout Dallan Wright is officially in.

Rankings

5.4 two-star prospect. Unranked at his position or within the state of South Carolina.

Other suitors

Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Gardner-Webb, Limestone, North Greenville, South Carolina State, Western Carolina

Recruitment story

Like many other February signees, Wright's recruitment story is one of receiving new opportunities between the Early Signing Period in December and today. Appalachian State became his top option in January, and he took an official visit to Boone in the penultimate weekend before National Signing Day. However, a Virginia Tech offer last week and an official visit over the weekend were paradigm-changers for him. With just one Power-5 opportunity on the table - and from a program that's increasingly focusing its recruiting efforts on his home state - the decision was easy, and Wright committed on the official visit.

Game breakdown

While he's willow-thin, Wright has a smooth type of athleticism that is mostly innate, and can't be taught. He's able to move fluidly around the field, change directions without sacrificing much speed, and glide up to top gear in a hurry. While his pure wheels probably won't stand out as much against a higher level of competition, he has adequate burst to get the job done He also has outstanding body control and hands to adjust when passes aren't perfect and reel them in anyway. He needs to add weight and strength in a major way, but when he does that, the slot receiver position - or even outside, depending on how much strength he can add without losing that trademark fluidity - is an outstanding fit for his skillset.

Film

Statistically speaking