Does a defensive end previously committed to LSU sound good? Virginia Tech has signed just that in Texas's Alec Bryant.

Rankings

5.8 four-star. No. 12 weakside defensive end nationally, No. 42 senior in Texas. Overtakes Robert Wooten as top-ranked player in the class.

Other suitors

LSU (previously committed), Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Houston, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, SMU, TCU, Texas Tech, Tulsa, USC, Utah State, Vanderbilt

Recruitment story

Bryant committed to LSU shortly after the February Signing Day last year, and remained a Tigers pledge until late November. Interest from other bigtime programs - including Oklahoma - played a major role in his re-opening, but so too did LSU's desire to make room for other top targets in the final push to Signing Day. LSU's loss was VT's gain, as Bryant joined several other prospects from Texas in showing renewed interest in Virginia Tech after rebuffing the Hokies the first time around. The Houston-area movement in particular (including a commitment from top 2021 QB Dematrius Davis) encouraged Bryant to take an official visit to Blacksburg over the weekend. That official visit went extremely well, and Bryant is the fifth player - and second from the Lone Star State - to commit in its aftermath.

Game breakdown

Bryant plays largely as an outside linebacker or standup end in a 2-4-5 defense at the high school level, with his pass-rushing from the edge his primary asset. He doesn't have immediate, quick burst off the ball, but overall game speed and his tenacity to fight through blocks make him extremely productive from the edge regardless. Though listed at just 6-3, Bryant has the appearance on the field of a taller, long-limbed defensive end, which probably speaks well to not just his physical growth to date, but also his potential to be an every-down, hand-in-dirt type of player in the long run. He'll have to fill out physically, but even if he starts his career as a pass-rushing outside linebacker, that's a role that he's used to at the high school level. Bryant will need to refine his upper-body technique to be successful in college. He tends to simply lean into opposing offensive linemen hoping to slip by, rather than using his hands and strength to shed the blocks and get around the corner quicker. Given that he's not (yet) the type of quick-twitch end that's going to win off the snap, he needs to be a little more precise to be as productive moving up to a higher level.

Film

Statistically speaking