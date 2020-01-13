Virginia Tech scholarship count and needs: Mid-January 2020
With attrition through the NFL Draft hitting the Hokies in recent weeks, it's time to take a step back and reevaluate the scholarship count.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news