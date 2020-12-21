HokieHaven - Virginia Tech scholarship count and needs: First 2021 edition

With the Hokies' decision to opt out of a bowl game, the 2020 season is in the books. Here's a first look at next year's eligibility.

With the NCAA's eligibility freeze, every player has one additional year to play, should they so desire, and there is no 85-scholarship limit for the 2020 season only.

However, unless graduating players have announced plans to return, they are not listed. Players are listed by their normal class standing without accounting for that extra year (aside from players who would have redshirted this season under typical rules). It's worth noting that hard-and-fast accounting rules will have to be out the window for a year or two thanks to the NCAA's... inability to lead.