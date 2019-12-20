Virginia Tech scholarship count and needs: 2020 post-Early Signing Period
The Hokies have seen the Early Signing Period come and go, with a solid base for the 2020 class built.
What should Virginia Tech fans be looking for as we move into the next phase of the offseason? Let's take a look at the roster numbers to find out.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news