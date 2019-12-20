News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-20 08:26:49 -0600') }} football Edit

Virginia Tech scholarship count and needs: 2020 post-Early Signing Period

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The Hokies have seen the Early Signing Period come and go, with a solid base for the 2020 class built.

What should Virginia Tech fans be looking for as we move into the next phase of the offseason? Let's take a look at the roster numbers to find out.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}