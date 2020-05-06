We're four years into the coaching tenure of Justin Fuente. Who have been the best players? Here's the top squad to date.

Jerod Evans, 2016

Evans's lone year in Blacksburg - he was a junior college transfer who decided to forgo his final year of eligibility - was the best to date for the Hokies. He put up the highest full-season passer rating (153.10) of any quarterback to date in the Fuente era, while also leading the team with 846 rushing yards.

The inaugural team under this coaching staff was practically a one-man show (except inasmuch as his receivers played an important role in Evans's output), and Evans was that man. He headed to the NFL early in part because he didn't want another year of wear-and-tear on his body, but if he'd come back for his second year in Blacksburg, the shape of the Fuente era might look totally different.

Also considered: Josh Jackson, 2017

The future: Hendon Hooker put together a very solid performance in over half the season in 2019, and a fully-healthy year with him starting from the jump should see him take steps forward. If he can continue taking care of the ball in the passing game while unleashing a bit more of the downfield passing (which, to be fair, is part of the reason he didn't turn it over much), 2020 should see him easily take the QB spot on future All-Fuente squads.