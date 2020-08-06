 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech roster update: 2020
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-06 15:51:10 -0500') }} football

Virginia Tech roster update: 2020

The Virginia Tech media guide is here, and with it the updated numbers, heights, and weights for the 2020 season.

While returning players' listed heights and weights are unchanged from last year's numbers, the information for new arrivals is always of intrigue - and there's a number change among the returners.

2020 Hokies roster
No. (Prev.) Pos. Name Ht. Wt.

0 (13)

RB

Jalen Holston

5-11

218

5

RB

Raheem Blackshear

5-9

192

9

DE

Justus Reed

6-3

270

14

WR

Evan Fairs

6-3

205

21

RB

Khalil Herbert

5-9

205

26

RB

Jordan Brunson

6-0

210

29

RB

Marco Lee

5-11

205

33

S

Keonta Jenkins

6-3

180

36

RB

Jalen Hampton

5-10

195

42

S

Lakeem Rudolph

6-4

204

44

CB

Dorian Strong

6-0

160

51

DE

Robert Wooten

6-3

230

55

LB

Austin Rosa

5-10

213

56

DE

Justin Beadles

6-5

232

68

OL

Kaden Moore

6-3

305

70

OL

Parker Clements

6-7

270

81

WR

Dallan Wright

6-1

170

86

K

Zach Hoban

6-0

173

87

WR

Tyree Saunders

6-0

184

91

TE

Wilfried Pene

6-3

235

95

DE

Derrell Bailey Jr.

6-4

255

98

DE

Alec Bryant

6-3

240
