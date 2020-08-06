HokieHaven - Virginia Tech roster update: 2020

Virginia Tech roster update: 2020
The Virginia Tech media guide is here, and with it the updated numbers, heights, and weights for the 2020 season.
While returning players' listed heights and weights are unchanged from last year's numbers, the information for new arrivals is always of intrigue - and there's a number change among the returners.
|No. (Prev.)
|Pos.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|
0 (13)
|
RB
|
Jalen Holston
|
5-11
|
218
|
5
|
RB
|
Raheem Blackshear
|
5-9
|
192
|
9
|
DE
|
Justus Reed
|
6-3
|
270
|
14
|
WR
|
Evan Fairs
|
6-3
|
205
|
21
|
RB
|
Khalil Herbert
|
5-9
|
205
|
26
|
RB
|
Jordan Brunson
|
6-0
|
210
|
29
|
RB
|
Marco Lee
|
5-11
|
205
|
33
|
S
|
Keonta Jenkins
|
6-3
|
180
|
36
|
RB
|
Jalen Hampton
|
5-10
|
195
|
42
|
S
|
Lakeem Rudolph
|
6-4
|
204
|
44
|
CB
|
Dorian Strong
|
6-0
|
160
|
51
|
DE
|
Robert Wooten
|
6-3
|
230
|
55
|
LB
|
Austin Rosa
|
5-10
|
213
|
56
|
DE
|
Justin Beadles
|
6-5
|
232
|
68
|
OL
|
Kaden Moore
|
6-3
|
305
|
70
|
OL
|
Parker Clements
|
6-7
|
270
|
81
|
WR
|
Dallan Wright
|
6-1
|
170
|
86
|
K
|
Zach Hoban
|
6-0
|
173
|
87
|
WR
|
Tyree Saunders
|
6-0
|
184
|
91
|
TE
|
Wilfried Pene
|
6-3
|
235
|
95
|
DE
|
Derrell Bailey Jr.
|
6-4
|
255
|
98
|
DE
|
Alec Bryant
|
6-3
|
240