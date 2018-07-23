Ticker
Virginia Tech picked second in ACC Coastal

The votes are in, and the media expect Virginia Tech to finish runners-up in the ACC's Coastal Division this Fall.

Miami is the division's favorite after a championship last year (with the Hokies finishing in second place). The Hurricanes garnered 122 first-place votes to just 16 for the Hokies: this is a wide gap, according to the voters at the annual ACC Kickoff. Here's the full divisional breakdown:

Coastal Division

1. Miami (122) – 998

2. Virginia Tech (16) – 838

3. Georgia Tech (8) – 654

4. Duke (1) – 607

5. Pitt – 420

6. North Carolina (1) – 370

7. Virginia – 257

And for the opposite side, a Clemson team that has appeared in each of the past three College Football Playoffs (winning in 2016) was also a runaway favorite:

Atlantic Division

1. Clemson (145) – 1,031

2. Florida State (1) – 789

3. NC State (2) – 712

4. Boston College – 545

5. Louisville – 422

6. Wake Forest – 413

7. Syracuse – 232

Virginia Tech's cross-divisional opponents are Atlantic No. 2 Florida State and No. 4 Boston College. The Hokis earned a single vote as the conference champion (a tie with Florida State), with Clemson earning the vast majority of them, though Miami and NC State earned five and two votes, respectively.

