BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente confirmed on Monday that Tech has parted ways with defensive line coach Charley Wiles. Wiles began his coaching career as a graduate assistant working under Frank Beamer at Tech in 1987 and returned to Blacksburg in 1996 and had served as defensive line coach through the 2019 regular season.

While Wiles will not coach in Tech’s 2019 Belk Bowl contest, he has been an integral part in helping 24 consecutive teams earn bowl berths during his tenure. The run including the 1999 National Championship Game, two BIG EAST championships and four ACC titles.



“I’d like to thank Coach Wiles for his many contributions to the Virginia Tech football program,” Fuente said. “Coach Wiles developed some of the finest defensive linemen in Tech’s history and helped many of them play at the next level or go on to success careers outside of football. These decisions are never easy and we wish Charley and his family the best going forward.”

DEs Cornell Brown (1996), Corey Moore (1998-99) and Darryl Tapp (2005) all earned All-America honors under Wiles’ tutelage. Moore won both the Lombardi and Nagurski Awards following the 1999 campaign. A pair of NFL second-round draft picks in DT John Engleberger (SF – 2000) and DE Jason Worilds (Pittsburgh – 2010) also honed their skills under Wiles. Other notable defensive linemen who were recruited and coached by Wiles in Blacksburg included the likes of Woody Baron, Chris Ellis, Dadi Nicolas, Tim Settle and Ricky Walker just to name a few.

“I’ll be forever indebted to Frank Beamer and Bud Foster for giving me an opportunity to begin my coaching career at Virginia Tech as a graduate assistant back in 1987,” Wiles said. “I could have never imagined the run we’d enjoy in Blacksburg when I returned in 1996. I’ve enjoyed every minute and was fortunate to coach countless young men who I will always consider part of my extended family. Having the opportunity to coach alongside my friend and mentor, Bud Foster, all these years has been an experience I’ll always cherish.”

The DeLand, Florida native played at Murray State before embarking on a career that would see him coach in bowl games for his final 24 seasons at Virginia Tech. After serving as a graduate assistant for Tech in 1987-88 and a one-year stint at East Tennessee State as offensive line coach, Wiles returned to his alma mater in 1990 and coached defensive ends, running backs and linebackers at different stages of his stay there before working as co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach in 1995.

He and his wife, Andrea, are parents of a son, Eric, and a daughter, Kendall.