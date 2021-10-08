Virginia Tech opponent watch and rooting guide: Week six

Take advantage of our HOKIES2021 deal to get premium access to HokieHaven for just $1.67/month for your first year. This opportunity lasts only through the Notre Dame game this weekend, so join now to avoid missing out!

Virginia Tech bye

Justin Fuente's crew had three main focuses this week. First, getting rest for some key contributors so they don't run out of steam during the home stretch - and that was one that's completely in the staff's control, and with upperclassmen resting much of last week, it has to be considered accomplished. Secondly, getting the offensive line healthy, repped, and in good chemistry. That may continue to take some time, but building cohesiveness with changing availability situations (particularly the absence of tackle Silas Dzansi) worked out. Finally, getting Braxton Burmeister into a confident frame of mind in the passing game is the biggest piece. Quarterback play has held VT back, but even a 10% improvement there could pay major dividends.

Virginia Tech v. Notre Dame



7:30 p.m. Saturday • Lane Stadium • ACC Network

This is the Big One, for now. The only ranked team on the Hokies' schedule at this point (unless and until the ACC Championship game rolls around) becomes a must-win if the Orange and Maroon want to have a trophy scalp on the mantle at the end of the year. Certainly there are chances that others move into the polls in the interim, but the Hokies have to take care of business here. If they don't, all is not lost: even with two blemishes overall, Virginia Tech is undefeated in conference play. But to get any sort of national recognition and impress a full house of recruits, the Irish make waves.