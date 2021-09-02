 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech opponent watch and rooting guide: Week one
Virginia Tech opponent watch and rooting guide: Week one

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

While the 2021 college football season got under way with a limited schedule last Saturday, there's a full slate over Labor Day weekend.

Who should Virginia Tech be pulling for to set the team up for most success?

The Hokies

Virginia Tech v. North Carolina
6 p.m. Friday • Lane Stadium • ESPN

A rivalry game - at least a developing rivalry at this point - will see the Hokies open the 2021 slate. A barn-burning matchup last year where neither side could stop the other's offense was truly decided in the first quarter, when the Hokies stopped themselves too frequently. Both defenses are improved, so the same type of excitement is probably not on the table.

This week's games

