 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech opponent watch and rooting guide: Week five
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-01 09:39:04 -0500') }}

Virginia Tech opponent watch and rooting guide: Week five

Tim Sullivan
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech's season still has plenty of potential. VT can be helped with favorable results on the out-of-town scoreboard.

Let's take a look at the best-case results for the Orange and Maroon this week.

The Hokies

Virginia Tech 21, Richmond 10

The score is definitely not pretty. There may be some silver linings in the margins (the Hokies outgained Richmond by nearly 100 yards despite tinkering at the QB position, and some of that tinkering resulted in the Spiders' only touchdown), but simply put, it's not good enough. Having a performance that's not good enough and still getting the win may be a needed wake-up call... or it may show that the Hokies are fully awake and just not quite good enough.

Virginia Tech bye

A much needed chance for some R&R - and more importantly, figuring out how to run a functional offense given the limitations at the quarterback position - couldn't come at a better time. Tweaking the offensive line and figuring out how to move the ball through the air will be major priorities, and simply getting the key players healthy and rested should allow for strides.

Last weekend's action

