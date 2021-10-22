Virginia Tech opponent watch and rooting guide: Week eight

Virginia Tech's non-conference results mean that there may be little to play for outside of the ACC (at least for a few weeks). But there are still strong rooting interests in that respect.

Virginia Tech 7, Pittsburgh 28

There just wasn't enough offense on offer for the Orange and Maroon. The defense did a solid job limiting the production of Heisman candidate Kenny Pickett, but there was no complement on the other side of the ball. An inability to pass trickled down into an inability to run, and the Panthers coasted through the second half.

Virginia Tech v. Syracuse



12:30 p.m. Saturday • Lane Stadium • ESPN3

Cuse has held some solid opponents to close scores, including last weekend's 16-13 defeat to Clemson. The problem? It counts as a loss either way, as did three-point deficits to Florida State and Wake Forest when zeroes on the clock in the two prior weeks. The Orange will be desperate to stay in bowl contention with a win over VT.