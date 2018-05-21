Virginia Tech No. 16 in Athlon's 2018 football projections
It's that time of year: preseason college football rankings are here. Athlon Sports takes a slightly different tack, projecting teams at the end of the season, rather than the beginning.
That means schedule, depth, and other considerations come into play as they guess the way the season will unfold. Virginia Tech comes in No. 16 in those rankings:
It's clear that a step forward on offense is expected, with the defense basically up to its usual standard (with perhaps a slight dropoff in the wake of numerous personnel losses to the NFL).
Three other members of the top 25 are on the Hokies' 2018 schedule, all of them ranked ahead of Virginia Tech. VT opens the season at No. 13 Florida State, and will host No. 15 Notre Dame and No. 6 Miami Oct. 6 and Nov. 17, respectively. With two of those games in the friendly confines of Lane Stadium, upset alerts are quite possible indeed - if Justin Fuente's crew can spring those upsets, higher rankings at year's end are not only possible, but likely.
Should Virginia Tech advance out of the division, No. 2 Clemson would be the likely opponent in the ACC Title Game, should projections otherwise hold.