"The Hokies haven’t missed a beat since Justin Fuente took over for Frank Beamer. Fuente has guided Virginia Tech to 19 wins over the last two years and another double-digit season of victories is within reach for 2018. Quarterback Josh Jackson is back after a breakout season as a redshirt freshman in 2017. Jackson averaged 255 yards a game, completed 59.6 percent of his passes and averaged 6.4 yards a play. He should be even better as a sophomore, especially if the supporting cast continues to develop. Sean Savoy, Eric Kumah, Ball State transfer Damon Hazelton and senior C.J. Carroll will be counted on to fill the void left behind by Cam Phillips at receiver. The offense averaged only 3.31 yards a carry in ACC games last fall. Fuente is likely to use a committee approach, with Steven Peoples, Deshawn McClease and Jalen Holston in line to share carries. Guard Wyatt Teller will be missed up front, but the line returns three starters, including All-ACC candidate Yosuah Nijman at tackle. Bud Foster’s defense usually ranks near the top of the ACC, so there’s no panic in Blacksburg despite losing a handful of key players from last year’s unit. The strength of the 2018 defense is up front. Tackle Ricky Walker is poised to challenge for All-America honors, with senior Vinny Mihota sliding inside from end to help anchor the interior. Tremaine Edmunds and Andrew Motuapuaka leave big shoes to fill at linebacker. Mook Reynolds will be counted upon for leadership and to guide this unit, especially since inexperienced sophomores Dylan Rivers and Rayshard Ashby could take starting jobs. The secondary also was hit hard by departures, but cornerbacks Adonis Alexander and Caleb Farley, along with safety Reggie Floyd provide a strong foundation. If the defense reloads as expected and Jackson takes a step forward, the Nov. 17 showdown versus Miami could decide the Coastal Division title."

— Athlon Sports