Blacksburg— No. 4 Virginia Tech beat No. 13 Marshall 92-49 to secure a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Hokies took an early 13-point lead in the first quarter, which proved insurmountable for Marshall, who was making its first NCAA tournament appearance in 27 years.

“Going into the game it was really hard because I hadn’t seen them play live, everything was on film and I couldn’t gather their speed and what our height advantage would be on film. It wasn’t until we got out there and started moving the ball that I felt good about it." Said Virginia Tech head coach Kenny Brooks.

A strong suit for the Hokies was their mentality on the court. Going into the game, they were without their star center, Elizabeth Kitley, and oftentimes Georgia Amoore, too, who had gotten into foul trouble early in the second quarter. The Amoore and Kitley duo has been responsible for the bulk of Tech’s scoring throughout the season, with most of their plays starting with Amoore and finishing with Kitley.

Despite the absence of their all-American teammates, the remainder of the Hokie squad stayed poised and calm. Notably, freshman Clara Strack knocked down all of her shots from the field in her first career start. The Buffalo native shot 7-7 from the field and tacked on five rebounds and two assists for 17 total points.

“When [Kitley] went down I told [Strack] that we keep telling her she’s going to be good but I need her to be good now...She played exceptionally well and showed off her skills,” Brooks said.

Tech flexed their muscles in the third period thanks to their 36-9 outpacing of the Herd. A large contributor to that number was Michigan State transfer Matilda Ekh, who recorded her 1000th career point and 13 during the third. The Sweden native, who had recently experienced a three-game drought, led the Hokie squad in total points with 21 and banked five three-pointers.

“I am so proud of [Ekh]. She called me after the ACC Tournament and she was down and out because she felt like she didn’t help us and it was affecting other parts of her game. We were talking and I think she understood that I believed in her. Ever since then she’s had a different mentality in practice,” Brooks said.

Five Hokie players recorded double-digit points, including Ekh, Strack, Cayla King, Carleigh Wenzel, and Rose Micheaux. Wenzel stepped into a massive role when Amoore pinned herself to the bench with early foul trouble. The freshman marked 12 points and seven assists on her NCAA Tournament debut.

“Wenzel grew up and was a big girl today. She had a first couple of days of practice against all this pressure but she kept her poise and she played exceptionally well,” Brooks said.

Virginia Tech will continue to round two of the tournament on Sunday as they take on the Baylor Bears.