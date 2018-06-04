Virginia Tech remains in the hunt for a top defensive back from a pipeline area. D.C. St. John's safety/CB Luke Hill has VT in his top ten.

Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Maryland, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, and Texas A&M are the other schools still in the mix for Hill. The Class of 2020 four-star has eliminated programs including Boston College, Missouri, Rutgers, and Virginia.

A 5-11, 170-pounder, Hill projects as one of the District's top Class of 2020 prospect, and VT was the first program to enter the mix for his services. Hill has visited multiple times, including for a junior day in January.

"The best part of the visit was being known by lots of people on campus," he said at the time. "That really did improve my view of Virginia Tech."

Hill has not announced plans to further narrow his list or come to a college decision, but with his junior year still coming up, he has plenty of time to feel out the recruiting process. VT should remain in enviable position throughout, especially as Justin Fuente's coaching staff continues to get comfortable in town (and improve the results on the field from the late stages of the Beamer era).