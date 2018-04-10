Florida, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, and Rutgers are also on Hickman's list. Boston College, Florida State, Michigan, and Ole Miss are among those who have offered, but aren't in the group for Hickman.

The 6-1, 200-pounder is primarily a running back for his high school team, but could project to a number of roles in college, including defensive back or even linebacker. Whip linebacker would likely be his best fit should he pick Virginia Tech and end up on that side of the ball.

The No. 172 overall prospect and No. 16 "athlete" nationally, Hickman hasn't announced further plans for narrowing his list - or coming to a final college decision - but Virginia Tech stands in good position at this stage.