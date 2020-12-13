 HokieHaven - Virginia Tech makes top 10 for 2022 receiver
Virginia Tech makes top 10 for 2022 receiver

Virginia Tech's 2021 class is mostly complete - aside from a couple key positions still left to be addressed - and the coaches are able to put plenty of focus on the next group.

Stuart (Fla.) Martin County wide receiver Amarion Brown is one of the targets in that 2022 class. The four-star trimmed his list to 10 schools yesterday, and the Hokies make the cut:

{{ article.author_name }}