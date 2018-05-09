Duke, North Carolina, NC State, and South Carolina are the other schools remaining in the mix. Michigan State, Tennessee, and Wake Forest are among those who had offered but are no longer being considered.

The 6-1, 202-pound Walker is a high school quarterback that most schools are recruiting as an athlete capable of playing in the defensive secondary or as a running back. From VT's perspective, his high school position might make him an even better fit: they no longer look to land a pure quarterback in the 2019 class, and a prospect who could provide short-term depth there while learning another position would be a nice fit.

Still, with a recruiting class that isn't going to be particularly large, Walker may have to keep a rapid pace to his recruitment if he wants the opportunity to play in Blacksburg.