Virginia Tech has long been considered a favorite for Tayvion Robinson's services, and his top six didn't disappoint. The 6-0, 170-pound athlete from Virginia Beach (Va.) Cox included the Hokies on his list.

Maryland, Nebraska, Ohio State, South Carolina, and Virginia are also on the list of finalists for the four-star. Several ACC, Big Ten, and SEC schools were among those eliminated.

Robinson has taken multiple visits to Blacksburg during the course of his process, which has kept VT at the forefront. The No. 224 overall prospect and No. 18 athlete nationally, the No. 7 player in Virginia Tech's home state has long been a priority. The coaching staff believes he can be an impact player in the defensive backfield or as a wide receiver.

Robinson hasn't announced further plans for narrowing his list or coming to a final decision, but his recruitment isn't expected to last too long.