Virginia Tech makes final five for Juwan Gary
Shooting guard Juwan Gary is the No. 59 basketball player nationally in the class of 2019, and only five schools remain for him.
The 6-5, 200-pounder from Columbia (S.C.) Gray Collegiate Academy has narrowed his list to Alabama, Clemson, NC State, South Carolina, and Virginia Tech.
Are they⁉️👀 pic.twitter.com/jc7O37xiji— Juwan Gary (@takflight24) May 18, 2018
Gary has primarily visited in-state programs Clemson and South Carolina to date, but the Hokies' ability to become a basketball recruiting factor in the Palmetto State should help them convince the four-star to make a visit to campus. He hopes to make his college commitment at the beginning of his academic year in the Fall.
The sharp-shooting Gary would be a good fit for Virginia Tech, which has yet to pick up its first pledge in the 2019 class. Bigman Armando Bacot is among the top priorities in that class - and the Hokies could use some size to complement a roster that has plenty of snipers around the perimeter.