Shooting guard Juwan Gary is the No. 59 basketball player nationally in the class of 2019, and only five schools remain for him.

Gary has primarily visited in-state programs Clemson and South Carolina to date, but the Hokies' ability to become a basketball recruiting factor in the Palmetto State should help them convince the four-star to make a visit to campus. He hopes to make his college commitment at the beginning of his academic year in the Fall.

The sharp-shooting Gary would be a good fit for Virginia Tech, which has yet to pick up its first pledge in the 2019 class. Bigman Armando Bacot is among the top priorities in that class - and the Hokies could use some size to complement a roster that has plenty of snipers around the perimeter.