Virginia Tech makes final five for Juwan Gary

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Shooting guard Juwan Gary is the No. 59 basketball player nationally in the class of 2019, and only five schools remain for him.

The 6-5, 200-pounder from Columbia (S.C.) Gray Collegiate Academy has narrowed his list to Alabama, Clemson, NC State, South Carolina, and Virginia Tech.

Gary has primarily visited in-state programs Clemson and South Carolina to date, but the Hokies' ability to become a basketball recruiting factor in the Palmetto State should help them convince the four-star to make a visit to campus. He hopes to make his college commitment at the beginning of his academic year in the Fall.

The sharp-shooting Gary would be a good fit for Virginia Tech, which has yet to pick up its first pledge in the 2019 class. Bigman Armando Bacot is among the top priorities in that class - and the Hokies could use some size to complement a roster that has plenty of snipers around the perimeter.

