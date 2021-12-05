Virginia Tech loses commitment from D'Andre Martin

A day after the first commitment of the Brent Pry era, the Hokies have suffered the first decommitment since Pry was named head coach.

The 6-5, 285-pounder was initially a wide receiver, but bulked up and played defensive line for Life Christian Academy in his final high school year (LCA did not play any games the previous season). He impressed Virginia Tech's previous coaching staff at camp this Summer, and it didn't take him long to accept the offer they gave him at that time.

Florida State, South Carolina, Tennessee, and UVa are some of the other programs that had offered the two-star prospect by thew end of his final high school campaign. However, his up-and-down performances during the year didn't see him move up the rankings as may have been expected.

A teammate of fellow Hokie commit Reid Pulliam (a linebacker), Martin has opted to see which programs he has the most mutual interest with. He has taken at least one visit to South Carolina while committed to VT, and the Gamecocks could have the upper hand - and also a desire to flip Pulliam, as well.

With the decommitment, Virginia Tech's class ranking does not change, though the group is now down to 24 committed players.