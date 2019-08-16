A 6-foot-5 shooting guard that held offers from Creighton , DePaul , Georgetown , Minnesota , and Oklahoma State, Maddox sits as the 86th best prospect nationally. He used the travel circuit to better his national standing and recruitment to where he became a priority for those pursuing him.

Virginia Tech added another piece to its expanding backcourt of talent. Rivals150 guard Darius Maddox committed to the Hokies following his official visit to Blacksburg, giving the Hokies another offensively potent guard found within the 2020 class.

Completing his senior season at Oak Hill Academy this fall, Maddox is another strong addition to the ACC program. He is a good-sized off guard that brings plenty of toughness to the backcourt and has begun to play with greater urgency each time out. He provides for plenty of defensive potential thanks to his size and ranginess and should find a way to make for an immediate impact upon his enrollment a year from now.

Valued most for his half-court scoring abilities, Maddox is a three-level scorer that wields an effortless jumper. He has to get stronger but is a fine athlete that can finish at the basket and also create for others whenever the chance is provided. Running with the Team Durant program this summer on the Nike EYBL circuit, he posted per-game averages of 16.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and two assists.

Maddox becomes the second member to Virginia Tech’s 2020 class. Last month, the Hokies celebrated the commitment of another four-star guard, Joe Bamisile. Together, the tandem should be one that brings plenty of toughness and versatility to the Hokies’ backcourt as they continues to pursue Rivals150 forwards Henry Coleman, Myles Stute, and PJ Hall.