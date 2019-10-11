Virginia Tech's coaching staff made a major change Saturday afternoon. After Ryan Willis's early season struggles, it was Hendon Hooker Time at quarterback.

The redshirt sophomore had a solid outing against Miami, completing 10/.20 passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 89 yards and another touchdown on 16 carries. It's what he didn't do that was just as important was what he did, though: turn over the ball. While his statistical output was generally better than Willis's had been early in the year anyway, it was the veteran's inability to avoid giveaways that led to his replacement.