Virginia Tech Hokies v. Rutger Scarlet Knights football preview 2023

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech couldn't pass its first Big Ten test of the season. Can the Orange and Maroon take down the boys from New Jersey?

The essentials

Opponent: Rutgers (2-0 • 4-8 (1-8 Big Ten) in 2022)

Time, Channel: Saturday, Sept. 16 • 3:30 p.m EDT • Big Ten Network

Location: Piscataway, N.J.

Weather: 77°, 1% chance of rain, 35% humidity, 13 MPH NW wind

The Line: Virginia Tech +6.5, O/U 36.5

Previously on: Virginia Tech 13, Rutgers 10 (2012 Russell Athletic Bowl)

Series record: 12-3 Virginia Tech (Streak: 12 VT wins)

Virginia Tech pass offense v. Rutgers pass defense

