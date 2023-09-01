News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies v. Old Dominion Monarchs football preview 2023

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

At long last, the season is here. The Hokies will try to atone for an upset loss in last year's matchup against a very different type of Old Dominion squad.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

The essentials

Opponent: Old Dominion (0-0, 3-9 in 2022)

Time, Channel: Saturday, Sept. 2 • 8:00 p.m. • ACC Network

Location: Lane Stadium

Weather: 72°, 4% chance of rain, 62% humidity, negligible wind

The Line: Virginia Tech -15.5, O/U 48.5

Previously on: Old Dominion 20, Virginia Tech 17 (2022).

Series record: 2-2 (both teams undefeated at home)

Virginia Tech pass offense v. Old Dominion pass defense

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}