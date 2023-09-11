BLACKSBURG - Following the Hokies' heartbreaking record-long 24-17 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers, head coach Brent Pry took a few moments to discuss the concerning night.

During Saturday’s actions, there were a number of injuries faced by this Hokies squad. Heading into the night safety Nasir Peoples was ruled out and then, with just a little bit of time played, STAR Keonta Jenkins found himself on the sideline. However, the two most notable injuries were transfers Jaylin Lane and Ali Jennings who are wideouts one and two for the squad. What makes the situation worse was Pry’s want to move on to the next question.