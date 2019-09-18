News More News
Virginia Tech Hokies 2020 recruiting hotboard: Defense

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has begun to build the defensive side of its class. Who could be next to join the recent commitments?

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Defensive tackle

In the fold: 0-1, Derrell Bailey could bulk up and move inside

Needs and notes: 0-1 Scholarship needs. While it's not a guarantee that Bailey bulks up and moves inside, that'd be a pretty familiar trajectory for Hokie recruits. If he doesn't, the staff could still use a big guy for the inside, though the early-season returns at DT may indicate that's not a necessity.

Changes: Removed Montra Edwards (committed to - and decommitted from - Missouri, and VT not in schools currently under consideration).

