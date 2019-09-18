In the fold: 0-1, Derrell Bailey could bulk up and move inside

Needs and notes: 0-1 Scholarship needs. While it's not a guarantee that Bailey bulks up and moves inside, that'd be a pretty familiar trajectory for Hokie recruits. If he doesn't, the staff could still use a big guy for the inside, though the early-season returns at DT may indicate that's not a necessity.

Changes: Removed Montra Edwards (committed to - and decommitted from - Missouri, and VT not in schools currently under consideration).