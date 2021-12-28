Virginia Tech Hokies Pinstripe Bowl preview: Maryland
It is bowl time. Can a depleted Hokies team send interim head coach JC Price out with a bang?
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
The essentials
Opponent: Maryland (6-6, 3-6 Big Ten)
Time, Channel: 2:15 p.m., ESPN
Location: Yankee Stadium New York
Weather: 45°, 14% chance of rain, 77% humidity, 8 MPH NNE wind
The Line: Virginia Tech -3.5, O/U 54.5
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news