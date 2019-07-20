News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-20 06:28:03 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies make the top five for PJ Hall

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The VT basketball coaches have yet to reel in a Class of 2020 commitment - they spent the Spring locking down 2012 - but could be getting closer.

Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman power forward P.J. Hall is approaching the conclusion of his recruitment, and five schools remain standing, including Virginia Tech.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}