Virginia Tech Hokies make the top five for PJ Hall
The VT basketball coaches have yet to reel in a Class of 2020 commitment - they spent the Spring locking down 2012 - but could be getting closer.
Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman power forward P.J. Hall is approaching the conclusion of his recruitment, and five schools remain standing, including Virginia Tech.
Fruits of my labor, much more to harvest...#GodsWill— P.J. Hall (@pjhall020) July 20, 2019
TOP 5 TOP 5 pic.twitter.com/XbaDFy0jf7
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news