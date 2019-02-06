Virginia Tech Hokies football scholarship count and needs: Signing Day 2019
Virginia Tech's 2019 class - save for one player, Jahad Carter - is now in the books. Where did VT leave itself with needs going forward?
Quarterback
2019 players: Two scholarship, three total
Key losses for 2020: Walk-on Ryan Willis
Commits: Tyler Warren (could also be a TE/Ath)
2020 Needs: 0-1 scholarship needs. If Warren stays at QB, this position is filled. Otherwise, there will be a need. The departure of two quarterbacks - 2017 starter Josh Jackson and redshirt freshman Hendon Hooker - means the Quincy Patterson era may already be here, and the next couple classes can be more about building depth.
2019 Eligibility
|Fr.
|So.
|Jr.
|Sr.
|
Knnox Kadum*
|
|
|
Ryan Willis, W
|
Quincy Patterson
|
|
|
