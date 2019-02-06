Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Virginia Tech's 2019 class - save for one player, Jahad Carter - is now in the books. Where did VT leave itself with needs going forward?

2019 players: Two scholarship, three total

Key losses for 2020: Walk-on Ryan Willis

Commits: Tyler Warren (could also be a TE/Ath)

2020 Needs: 0-1 scholarship needs. If Warren stays at QB, this position is filled. Otherwise, there will be a need. The departure of two quarterbacks - 2017 starter Josh Jackson and redshirt freshman Hendon Hooker - means the Quincy Patterson era may already be here, and the next couple classes can be more about building depth.