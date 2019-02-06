Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-06 17:22:40 -0600') }} football Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies football scholarship count and needs: Signing Day 2019

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Virginia Tech's 2019 class - save for one player, Jahad Carter - is now in the books. Where did VT leave itself with needs going forward?

Cryy21nza6svlrob3lwa
Offensive line got a Signing Day bump
Tim Sullivan - HokieHaven.com

Quarterback

2019 players: Two scholarship, three total

Key losses for 2020: Walk-on Ryan Willis

Commits: Tyler Warren (could also be a TE/Ath)

2020 Needs: 0-1 scholarship needs. If Warren stays at QB, this position is filled. Otherwise, there will be a need. The departure of two quarterbacks - 2017 starter Josh Jackson and redshirt freshman Hendon Hooker - means the Quincy Patterson era may already be here, and the next couple classes can be more about building depth.

2019 Eligibility
Fr. So. Jr. Sr.

Knnox Kadum*



Ryan Willis, W

Quincy Patterson




premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}