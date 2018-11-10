Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-10 06:01:44 -0600') }} football Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies football preview 2018: Pittsburgh

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

The surprising Coastal Division leader hosts Virginia Tech this afternoon. Can the Hokies get back on the right side of the ledger in Steel City?

The essentials

Opponent: Pittsburgh (5-4 overall, 4-1 ACC Coastal)

Time, Channel: 3:30 p.m., ESPNU

Location: Heinz Field • Pittsburgh, Pa.

Weather: 33° F, 15% chance of rain/snow, 54% humidity, 16 MPH Westerly wind

The Line: Virginia Tech +3, O/U 54

Virginia Tech pass offense v. Pitt pass defense

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}