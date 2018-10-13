Virginia Tech Hokies football preview 2018: North Carolina
Things haven't gone so well in the recent years of the Larry Fedora era - but it'd be hard to claim VT is in a groove right now, either. Do the Hokies have enough juice to beat the Heels even when they're not at their best?
The essentials
Opponent: North Carolina (1-3, 1-1 ACC Coastal)
Time, Channel: 7:00 p.m., ESPNU
Location: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, N.C.
Weather: 64° F, 2% chance of rain, 96% humidity, 2 MPH Northerly wind
The Line: Virginia Tech -6.5, O/U 58.5
North Carolina pass offense v. Virginia Tech pass defense
