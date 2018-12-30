Ticker
Virginia Tech Hokies football preview 2018: Cincinnati in the Military Bowl

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com.

The 2018 season will come to an end Monday afternoon. Can the Hokies get the win to avoid their first sub-.500 record since 1992?

Cincinnati is the opponent, but the game takes place reasonably close to home turf for the Hokies: Navy-Marine Corp Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. is squarely in the heart of VT's traditional recruiting territories.

Derik Hamilton/USAToday

The essentials

Opponent: Cincinnati (10-2 overall, 6-2 AAC - East)

Time, Channel: Monday Dec. 31, Noon ET, ESPN

Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium • Annapolis, Md.

Weather: 47° F, 99% chance of rain, 83% humidity, 6 MPH SSW winds

Event: 2018 Military Bowl

The Line: Virginia Tech +6.5, O/U 53.5

Virginia Tech pass offense v. Cincinnati pass defense

{{ article.author_name }}