Virginia Tech Hokies football preview 2018: Cincinnati in the Military Bowl
The 2018 season will come to an end Monday afternoon. Can the Hokies get the win to avoid their first sub-.500 record since 1992?
Cincinnati is the opponent, but the game takes place reasonably close to home turf for the Hokies: Navy-Marine Corp Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. is squarely in the heart of VT's traditional recruiting territories.
The essentials
Opponent: Cincinnati (10-2 overall, 6-2 AAC - East)
Time, Channel: Monday Dec. 31, Noon ET, ESPN
Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium • Annapolis, Md.
Weather: 47° F, 99% chance of rain, 83% humidity, 6 MPH SSW winds
Event: 2018 Military Bowl
The Line: Virginia Tech +6.5, O/U 53.5
Virginia Tech pass offense v. Cincinnati pass defense
