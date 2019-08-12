News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-12 12:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies fall camp: Projecting a depth chart on offense

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The Virginia Tech Hokies football team has only had just over a week of practice for 2019, but already some storylines are emerging.

With one scrimmage under their belts, let's project the depth chart on the offensive side of the ball.

K7dykfx9b63onwc3jpdv

Quarterback

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}