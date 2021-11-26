Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Xavier

After the first setback of the season, the Hokies will try to take town a top Big East team in Xavier. Can they get some consolation in Brooklyn?

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

New football coach? Don't miss a second of the search by taking care of our VT2021 discount, available only through the end of the regular season. Take advantage today and follow the blow-by-blow of the search! Click here for full details.

The essentials