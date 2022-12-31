News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-12-31 07:21:10 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Wake Forest

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

After suffering heir biggest upset loss in nearly three years last week, it's back to the road for the Hokies.

This time, the trip is shorter: just a couple hours in the bus down to Winston-Salem. But the Hokies' mindset may well need some bounceback, as well.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

The essentials

Opponent: Wake Forest (9-4, 1-1 ACC)

Rankings: NR/NR, No. 83 Kenpom, No. 32 RPI

Time, Channel: Saturday, Dec. 31 • Noon • ACC Network Extra/RSNs

Event: ACC conference game

Location: Winston-Salem, N.C.

The Line: Virginia Tech -1.5 O/U 142

The Demon Deacons

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}