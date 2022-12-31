Virginia Tech Hokies basketball preview: Wake Forest
After suffering heir biggest upset loss in nearly three years last week, it's back to the road for the Hokies.
This time, the trip is shorter: just a couple hours in the bus down to Winston-Salem. But the Hokies' mindset may well need some bounceback, as well.
The essentials
Opponent: Wake Forest (9-4, 1-1 ACC)
Rankings: NR/NR, No. 83 Kenpom, No. 32 RPI
Time, Channel: Saturday, Dec. 31 • Noon • ACC Network Extra/RSNs
Event: ACC conference game
Location: Winston-Salem, N.C.
The Line: Virginia Tech -1.5 O/U 142
The Demon Deacons
